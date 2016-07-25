July 25 European Investment Bank:

* Agreed to support new lending initiative by Bank of Kigali to back private sector investment across Rwanda

* Says bank will provide 28 million euros alongside 28 million euros being provided by Bank of Kigali for nationwide programme

* Under new initiative private sector entrepreneurs and cos will be able to use loans in Rwandan francs to invest and expand activities across a range of sectors Source: bit.ly/2a797b9