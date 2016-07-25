BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25 European Investment Bank:
* Agreed to support new lending initiative by Bank of Kigali to back private sector investment across Rwanda
* Says bank will provide 28 million euros alongside 28 million euros being provided by Bank of Kigali for nationwide programme
* Under new initiative private sector entrepreneurs and cos will be able to use loans in Rwandan francs to invest and expand activities across a range of sectors Source: bit.ly/2a797b9
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg