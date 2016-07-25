BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25 Air Market SA :
* Air Market and its unit Zlote Wyprzedaze SA sign letter of intent (LoI) and term sheet with a foreign partner operating in e-commerce sector
* LoI and term sheet signed with partner concern cooperation and confirm partner's plan to sign investment agreement and start due diligence
* Under LoI and term sheet partner to gain controlling stake in Zlote Wyprzedaze via a capital increase
* Under Under LoI the exclusivity period was set until Oct. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 15 An award-winning Mexican journalist was gunned down on Monday in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the fifth reporter killed in the past three months as the country struggles to contain resurgent bloodshed among warring drug cartels.