* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
July 25 Home Group Inc
* Sees IPO Of 8.7 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share-SEC filing
* Intends to use IPO net proceeds to repay about $115.8 million of principal amount of indebtedness under the second lien facility Source:(bit.ly/2aFkFUZ) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.