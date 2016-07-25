July 25 Skullcandy Inc:

* Skullcandy announces end of go-shop period and the receipt of an acquisition proposal

* Mill Road Capital Management LLC delivered unsolicited proposal to Skullcandy offering to buy Skullcandy for $6.05 per share in cash

* Mill Road entered into a confidentiality agreement with Skullcandy.

* During go-shop period, Skullcandy's representatives engaged in an active solicitation of 98 third parties

* Active solicitation during go-shop period resulted in six additional parties entering into confidentiality agreements with Skullcandy

* Co to negotiate with Mill Road to determine whether negotiations will lead to a superior proposal

* Board has not changed its recommendation that Skullcandy stockholders tender their shares pursuant to transaction with Incipio