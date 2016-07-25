BRIEF-Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
July 25 Skullcandy Inc:
* Skullcandy announces end of go-shop period and the receipt of an acquisition proposal
* Mill Road Capital Management LLC delivered unsolicited proposal to Skullcandy offering to buy Skullcandy for $6.05 per share in cash
* Mill Road entered into a confidentiality agreement with Skullcandy.
* During go-shop period, Skullcandy's representatives engaged in an active solicitation of 98 third parties
* Active solicitation during go-shop period resulted in six additional parties entering into confidentiality agreements with Skullcandy
* Co to negotiate with Mill Road to determine whether negotiations will lead to a superior proposal
* Board has not changed its recommendation that Skullcandy stockholders tender their shares pursuant to transaction with Incipio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.