July 25 (Reuters) -
* Golar LNG and Schlumberger form OneLNG joint venture
* Joint venture is created to rapidly develop low
cost gas reserves to LNG
* "The combination of Schlumberger reservoir knowledge,
wellbore technologies and production management capabilities,
with Golar's low cost FLNG (Floating LNG) solution, will offer
gas resource owners a faster and
lower cost development thereby increasing the net present value
of the resources"
* Golar and Schlumberger have 51/49 ownership of the joint
venture
* Golar and Schlumberger have agreed an initial investment
commitment to cover the estimated equity needed to develop the
first project
* After reviewing the current market opportunities where 40%
of the world's gas reserves can be classified as stranded, both
parties are excited at the future prospects of OneLNG and are
confident that it would conclude 5 projects within the next 5
years
(Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)