July 25 Performance Sports Group

* Anticipates appointing Paul Desmarais III, chairman of Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp, to its board of directors

* Desmarais will replace Sagard Capital's prior board nominee, Dan Friedberg, who has resigned from company's board of directors

* Sagard Capital is co's largest shareholder, with beneficial ownership of about 17 percent of co's issued and outstanding common shares