BRIEF-Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
July 25 Performance Sports Group
* Anticipates appointing Paul Desmarais III, chairman of Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp, to its board of directors
* Desmarais will replace Sagard Capital's prior board nominee, Dan Friedberg, who has resigned from company's board of directors
* Sagard Capital is co's largest shareholder, with beneficial ownership of about 17 percent of co's issued and outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.