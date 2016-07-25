BRIEF-Goodyear and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
* Goodyear Tire & Rubber - co and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
July 25 Bloomin' Brands Inc
* Says it now expects will record pre-tax charge of about $38-$42 million during 13 weeks ended June 26, 2016 related to sale of South Korean business
* Correction resulted in no changes to deal terms or expected cash flows, continue to expect sale to be completed in third fiscal quarter
* Correction to charge estimate primarily related to calculations of foreign currency translation adjustments for South Korea business
* Foreign currency translation adjustments for South Korea business will make up approximately $21 million of pre-tax impairment charge
* Correcting expectations for pre-tax impairment charge from previous range of about $9-$13 million related to sale of South Korean business
* Correction to charge estimate resulted in no changes to deal terms or expected cash flows; continue to expect sale to be completed in Q3 Source: (bit.ly/2aFqzpi) Further company coverage:
* Goodyear Tire & Rubber - co and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.