BRIEF-Goodyear and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
July 25 Manitex International Inc
* Company and certain of its subsidiaries entered into loan and security agreement with The PrivateBank and Trust Company- SEC filing
* Loan agreement provides company with $45 million revolving credit facility, which has a maturity date of July 20, 2019 Source: bit.ly/2aFpJsH
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.