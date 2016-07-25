BRIEF-Goodyear and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
* Goodyear Tire & Rubber - co and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
July 25 Baidu Inc
* Baidu announces receipt of withdrawal of buyer group's non-binding offer to acquire Qiyi.com Inc
* Buyer group and Baidu had not been able to reach an agreement on transaction structure and purchase price after rounds of discussions
* "online video is an important vertical for Baidu, in which iQiyi remains a key strategic partner" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.