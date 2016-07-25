BRIEF-Goodyear and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
* Goodyear Tire & Rubber - co and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
July 25 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
* Resumed enrollment, dosing patients in phase 1B trial evaluating investigational new drug, PEGPH20, in combination with KEYTRUDA
* Revised protocol has been submitted to all institutional review boards (IRB) and is pending feedback from FDA
* Majority of institutional review boards have completed their review and approved revised protocol allowing study to resume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [HALO.O ]
* Goodyear Tire & Rubber - co and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.