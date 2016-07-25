July 25 Hudson Technologies Inc :

* Hudson Technologies comments on U.S. International Trade Commission vote on antidumping petition related to HFC's from China

* By unanimous vote, ITC confirmed imports of certain HFC refrigerant blends from China caused material injury to U.S. HFC Industry

* As a result of vote, import duties will be imposed retroactive to February 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)