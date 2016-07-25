BRIEF-Goodyear and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
* Goodyear Tire & Rubber - co and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
July 25 Hudson Technologies Inc :
* Hudson Technologies comments on U.S. International Trade Commission vote on antidumping petition related to HFC's from China
* By unanimous vote, ITC confirmed imports of certain HFC refrigerant blends from China caused material injury to U.S. HFC Industry
* As a result of vote, import duties will be imposed retroactive to February 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Goodyear Tire & Rubber - co and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.