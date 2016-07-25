BRIEF-Goodyear and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
* Goodyear Tire & Rubber - co and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
July 25 Royale Energy Inc :
* Royale Energy signs letter of intent to merge with Matrix Oil Corp
* Deal for $41.5 mln
* Will retain Royale Energy name with Matrix becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Royale
* Matrix will continue to operate from its current Santa Barbara, CA office
* Royale will issue one share of common stock for each share of common stock outstanding at time of execution of definitive documents
* Board of combined company will be comprised of four members from current Royale board and four members to be appointed by Matrix
* Royale will assume all of Matrix's $12.5 mln of secured term debt, and issue 2 mln shares of convertible preferred stock
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.