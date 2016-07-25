July 25 Kapsch TrafficCom AG :

* Awarded contract to provide new toll system for port authority of New York and New Jersey

* At up to 134 million euros ($147.16 million), largest system delivery contract in corporate history in U.S.

* Initial contract is for design and implementation of replacement toll collection system - roadside equipment and express toll lanes - at Panynj's six bridge and tunnel facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9106 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)