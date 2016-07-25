BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25 Kapsch TrafficCom AG :
* Awarded contract to provide new toll system for port authority of New York and New Jersey
* At up to 134 million euros ($147.16 million), largest system delivery contract in corporate history in U.S.
* Initial contract is for design and implementation of replacement toll collection system - roadside equipment and express toll lanes - at Panynj's six bridge and tunnel facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9106 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY, May 15 An award-winning Mexican journalist was gunned down on Monday in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the fifth reporter killed in the past three months as the country struggles to contain resurgent bloodshed among warring drug cartels.