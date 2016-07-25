July 25 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc :

* In discussions with its current and previous independent accountants regarding certain accounting matters

* Resolution of accounting matters may impact prior period financial statements

* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Provides q2 2016 earnings update

* Will delay release of its Q2 2016 financial results because co's financial statements for quarter have not yet been completed