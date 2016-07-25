BRIEF-Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
July 25 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc :
* In discussions with its current and previous independent accountants regarding certain accounting matters
* Resolution of accounting matters may impact prior period financial statements
* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Provides q2 2016 earnings update
* Will delay release of its Q2 2016 financial results because co's financial statements for quarter have not yet been completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.