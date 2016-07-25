July 25 W&T Offshore Inc :
* Exchange offer for up to $180.0 million aggregate
principal amount of its new senior pik toggle notes due 2021
* W&T Offshore announces commencement of exchange offer and
consent solicitation
* Commencement of an exchange offer and consent solicitation
to eligible holders of its outstanding 8.500% senior notes due
2019
* Exchange offer for up to 62.1 million shares of common
stock, par value $0.00001 per share, of company
* Exchange offer for upto $202.5 million aggregate principal
amount of its new senior second lien pik toggle notes due 2020
