BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25 Invibes Advertising Sasu
* Valued at 10.4 million euros ($11.42 million) in IPO
* Demand for 8,553 shares at 5 euros per share in IPO
* Orders served at 100 percent in IPO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY, May 15 An award-winning Mexican journalist was gunned down on Monday in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the fifth reporter killed in the past three months as the country struggles to contain resurgent bloodshed among warring drug cartels.