July 25 Phillips 66 Partners LP

* Announces acquisition of incremental interest in Explorer Pipeline

* To acquire an additional 2.5 percent equity interest in Explorer Pipeline Company

* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders

* Acquisition is expected to be funded with cash and borrowings under partnership's revolving credit facility

* Terms of acquisition were approved by board of directors of general partner of company

* Acquisition will result in partnership having a total ownership interest of approximately 22 percent

* Terms of agreement are not being disclosed