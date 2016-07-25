BRIEF-Goodyear and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
* Goodyear Tire & Rubber - co and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
July 25 Manitex International Inc
* Charge expected to impact Q2 net earnings by approximately $1.4 million.
* Expects to incur a charge in Q2 of 2016 to reflect deferred financing fees and expenses associated with previous credit facility
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.