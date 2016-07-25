BRIEF-Wideopenwest says launch of initial public offering of 19.05 million shares of common stock
* Launch of initial public offering of 19.05 million shares of common stock, at a price to the public between $20.00 and $22.00 per share
July 25 Unima 2000 Systemy Teleinformatyczne SA :
* Receives 2.0 million zloty ($503,918) net order from CH2M Polska SERVICES Sp. z o.o. for delivery of Avaya system and HP hardware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9689 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit