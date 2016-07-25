BRIEF-Goodyear and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
* Goodyear Tire & Rubber - co and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
July 25 Bombardier Inc
* Bombardier and government of tanzania sign purchase agreement for two Q400 Turboprops
* Based on list price of Q400 Airliner, firm order is valued at approximately US $62 million.
* Aircraft will be used for commercial airline operations in Tanzania
Further company coverage:
* Goodyear Tire & Rubber - co and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.