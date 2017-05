July 25 Abadon Real Estate SA :

* Resolves to issue 474,762 series K shares and 6.6 million series L shares at issue price of 1 zloty ($0.25) per share to its shareholder Murapol SA

* In exchange for shares, Abadon Real Estate will acquire 70 shares representing 70 pct stake in Cross Bud sp. z o.o. and 50 shares representing 100 pct stake in Murapol Architects Drive sp. z o.o.