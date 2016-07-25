BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
July 25 J Sainsbury Plc :
* Satisfaction of regulatory condition in relation to Financial Conduct Authority
* Boards of Sainsbury's and Home Retail Group Plc are pleased to announce that they have received approval from FCA in relation to acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.