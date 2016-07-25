BRIEF-Goodyear and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
* Goodyear Tire & Rubber - co and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
July 25 Boeing Co :
* Boeing forecasts nearly 1.5 million pilots and technicians needed by 2035
* Between 2016 and 2035, world commercial aviation industry will need 617,000 new airline pilots and 679,000 new airline maintenance technicians
* 2016 industry outlook shows growth of 10.5 percent for pilots over 2015 outlook and 11.3 percent for maintenance technicians
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.