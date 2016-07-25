July 25 Boeing Co :

* Boeing forecasts nearly 1.5 million pilots and technicians needed by 2035

* Between 2016 and 2035, world commercial aviation industry will need 617,000 new airline pilots and 679,000 new airline maintenance technicians

* 2016 industry outlook shows growth of 10.5 percent for pilots over 2015 outlook and 11.3 percent for maintenance technicians