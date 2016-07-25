July 25 (Reuters) -

* Says no longer anticipates that chmp will issue its opinion regarding ema approval of translarna in mid-2016

* Says confirmatory phase 3 act cf trial of translarna is currently ongoing

* Says there is substantial risk that results from translarna trial, expected in early 2017, will be required for approval

* Ptc therapeutics provides regulatory update on translarna (ataluren)

* Ptc Therapeutics Inc Says Company Has Been Informed That Renewal Assessment Procedure Cannot Be Completed By Mid Year 2016

* Expects translarna's current marketing authorization status will remain valid until a decision is adopted by european commission

* Chmp has agreed to proposal by ptc to submit a draft clinical trial protocol for translarna for further discussion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )