BRIEF-H.I.G. Capital announces sale of equity stake in Surgery Partners
* Entered into an agreement to sell its existing stake in Surgery Partners Inc to Bain Capital private equity
July 25 Molson Coors Brewing Co :
* Molson coors announces leadership appointments to take effect upon close of Millercoors acquisition
* Kandy Anand, current president and CEO of Molson Coors international, will be appointed chief growth officer for Molson Coors
* Michelle nettles, current chief people officer for Millercoors, to be appointed chief people and diversity officer for Molson Coors
* Frederic Landtmeters, current MD of Molson Coors UK and Ireland, will be appointed as new president and CEO of Molson Coors Canada
* Stewart Glendinning, current CEO of Molson Coors Canada, will be appointed as new president and CEO of Molson Coors International
* Effective January 1, 2017, Millercoors' business in Puerto Rico will be transferred to Molson Coors International
* Effective Jan 2017, Molson Coors International's export and license business in Europe will be transferred to Molson Coors Europe
* Finance minister says Canada mortgage market is healthy (Adds comments from Home Capital director, Canada's finance minister)