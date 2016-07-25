BRIEF-H.I.G. Capital announces sale of equity stake in Surgery Partners
* Entered into an agreement to sell its existing stake in Surgery Partners Inc to Bain Capital private equity
July 25 Allergan Plc :
* Allergan receives positive opinion for Truberzi (eluxadoline) for treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea (IBS-D) in adults
* Truberzi was generally well tolerated with most common side effects being nausea, constipation, and abdominal pain
* Final decision from European Commission on Truberzi is expected within a few months
* If approved, anticipate launching Truberzi in Europe during 2017, following negotiations with relevant national payer,reimbursement groups Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Entered into an agreement to sell its existing stake in Surgery Partners Inc to Bain Capital private equity
* Finance minister says Canada mortgage market is healthy (Adds comments from Home Capital director, Canada's finance minister)