BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 Acteos Sa
* H1 revenue of 5.7 million euros versus 5.1 million euros ($5.6 million) a year ago
* Objective is to renew with profitability as soon as 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
* Fujitsu targets annual sales of around 30 billion yen for its robot-related segment in fiscal 2020 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: