July 25 Nikkei:

* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' operating profit likely fell 50 pct to around 6 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei

* Isetan mitsukoshi holdings' sales fell an estimated 5 pct on the year to 295 billion yen or so for the April-June quarter - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2a9ik6d)