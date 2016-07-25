BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
July 25 Nikkei:
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' operating profit likely fell 50 pct to around 6 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei
* Isetan mitsukoshi holdings' sales fell an estimated 5 pct on the year to 295 billion yen or so for the April-June quarter - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2a9ik6d)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.