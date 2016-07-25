BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 Marcato Capital Management LP:
* Marcato Capital Management LP says acquired shares in the belief that the shares of buffalo wild wings inc are "undervalued"
* Marcato Capital Management LP says anticipate having further discussions with directors and officers of buffalo wild wings inc
* Marcato Capital Management LP reports 5.1 pct stake in Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, as of July 22, 2016 - Sec filing Source - bit.ly/2a6sAyY
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card Source text for Eikon: