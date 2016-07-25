July 25 Moody's On Chile's Banking System:

* Moody's: Chile's banking system outlook changed to negative based on weakening asset quality and profitability

* Expects chile's annual GDP growth to average less than 2% during 2016 & 2017, below 5.3% average from 2010 to 2013

* Slower growth will also negatively impact the quality of bank assets

* Lowered outlook on expectation bank profit levels will contract, as low copper prices continue to weigh on economy

* Chile's weak economic activity will continue to drag on borrowers' ability to service debts, on banks' business volumes