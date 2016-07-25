July 26 Bacanora Minerals Ltd :

* Colin orr-ewing is stepping down as non-executive chairman of company due to personal reasons

* Bacanora announces board change

* Orr-Ewing will remain on board as a non-executive director

* James Leahy, an existing non-executive director, will be appointed as non-executive chairman on an interim basis , effective as of 25 july 2016