BRIEF-Live Oak Bancshares says it no longer has a designated COO - Sec Filing
* Says as of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer - Sec Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOhgKq) Further company coverage:
July 25 Anchor Bancorp Inc
* Engaged Keefe Bruyette & Woods to assist it in identifying and evaluating various strategic options
* Anchor Bancorp retains investment banking firm to pursue strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says as of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer - Sec Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOhgKq) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 American International Group Inc on Monday named an insurance industry veteran as its new chief executive officer, luring him from the firm he started with a lucrative financial package that includes buying a big piece of his company.