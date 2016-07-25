BRIEF-H.I.G. Capital announces sale of equity stake in Surgery Partners
* Entered into an agreement to sell its existing stake in Surgery Partners Inc to Bain Capital private equity
July 25 (Reuters) -
* Geronimo Energy LLC - Sale of Apple Blossom wind farm to Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, a subsidiary of Sempra Energy
* Geronimo Energy LLC - Apple Blossom is expected to begin construction fall of 2016 and enter into operation in 2017
* Finance minister says Canada mortgage market is healthy (Adds comments from Home Capital director, Canada's finance minister)