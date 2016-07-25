BRIEF-H.I.G. Capital announces sale of equity stake in Surgery Partners
* Entered into an agreement to sell its existing stake in Surgery Partners Inc to Bain Capital private equity
July 25 General Mills Inc:
* Due to 4 new confirmed illnesses, co is adding additional flour production dates to previously announced U.S. Retail flour recall
* Expansion announced today includes select production dates through February 10, 2016
* No illnesses have been connected with flour that has been properly baked, cooked or handled
* E.Coli detected in small number of co's flour samples, some linked to new patient illnesses that fell outside of previously recalled dates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finance minister says Canada mortgage market is healthy (Adds comments from Home Capital director, Canada's finance minister)