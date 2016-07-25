July 25 General Mills Inc:

* Due to 4 new confirmed illnesses, co is adding additional flour production dates to previously announced U.S. Retail flour recall

* Expansion announced today includes select production dates through February 10, 2016

* No illnesses have been connected with flour that has been properly baked, cooked or handled

* E.Coli detected in small number of co's flour samples, some linked to new patient illnesses that fell outside of previously recalled dates