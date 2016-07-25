BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 Moody's On Microsoft
* Moody's confirms Microsoft's Aaa senior unsecured rating; outlook changed to negative
* Expects Microsoft will generate profitability with high-30% ebitda margins, free cash flow generation in excess of $13 billion annually
* Effective integration of LinkedIn, could provide benefits to ecosystem surrounding Microsoft's cloud based services platform
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)