BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 Consol Energy
* Purchase agreements require consol sellers to collectively make payments to buyer over time in the approximate amount of $44 million
* Units entered into 2 purchase and sale agreements with Southeastern Land LLC related to sale of CEI's Miller Creek, Fola Mine Complexes
* Buyer will acquire assets and assume liabilities relating to Miller Creek mine operations located in West Virginia
* Buyer will assume approximately $103 million of specified liabilities, including mine closing and reclamation liabilities
* Buyer will acquire assets and assume liabilities relating to the Fola operations located in West Virginia
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card