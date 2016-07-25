BRIEF-Canterbury Park Holding reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
July 25 (Reuters) -
* Moody's expects the deal between Yahoo and Verizon to close in the first quarter of 2017
* Moody's says Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo will not impact its baa1 rating Source text for Eikon:
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
MONTREAL, May 15 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc, the rail industry's fifth-largest signaling player by market share, expects to grow that business on higher demand for infrastructure projects, a transportation executive said on Monday.