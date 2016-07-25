BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Baltic banking systems to positive from stable
July 25 Conyers Park Acquisition Corp :
* Glenn Advisors Llc reports 7.1 percent passive stake in Conyers Park Acquisition Corp as of July 15, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CO MAY, FROM MAY 19, 2017 TO MAY 18, 2018, PURCHASE ON TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UP TO 123,102 CLASS A RESTRICTED VOTING SHARES IN TOTAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: