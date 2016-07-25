BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 California Water Service
* On july 21, 2016, san francisco bay area regional water quality control board approved settlement for unit
* As part of settlement, co will replace 2,000 feet of 18-inch cast iron water main along polhemus road, polhemus creek in san mateo
* Company will pay $504,519 to the water control board and $20,000 to fish and wildlife
* Amounts were previously included in co's general reserves and will not affect financial position, results of operations, cash flows
* Settlement between unit and water control board and california department of fish and wildlife
* Will also conduct a streambed restoration project in san mateo creek to improve conditions in the creek for native fish
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card