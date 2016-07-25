BRIEF-Live Oak Bancshares says it no longer has a designated COO - Sec Filing
* Says as of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer - Sec Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOhgKq) Further company coverage:
July 25 Regions Financial Corp
* Sees 2016 average loan growth of 3% - 5%
* Sees 2016 net interest income and other fianncing income up 2%-4%
* Sees 2016 net charge-offs of 25 - 35 bps; continue to expect to be at top end of range - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says as of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer - Sec Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOhgKq) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 American International Group Inc on Monday named an insurance industry veteran as its new chief executive officer, luring him from the firm he started with a lucrative financial package that includes buying a big piece of his company.