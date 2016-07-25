BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Baltic banking systems to positive from stable
* Moody's changes outlook on Baltic banking systems to positive from stable
July 25 Element Financial Corp
* Board unanimously approved plans to proceed with reorganization of element into two separate publicly-traded companies
* Following separation transaction, Element Financial Corporation, to be renamed Element Fleet Management Corp.
* ECN capital will acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in capital of IAC
* At closing of IAC deal, each outstanding share of IAC will be bought in exchange for specified number of ecn capital shares
* Element board unanimously approves plan to separate into two market leading companies
* Element's existing senior credit facility will be amended to provide for $4.0 billion in 3-year revolving funding for Element Fleet
* Following seperation, to be led by Bradley Nullmeyer as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Moody's changes outlook on Baltic banking systems to positive from stable
* CO MAY, FROM MAY 19, 2017 TO MAY 18, 2018, PURCHASE ON TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UP TO 123,102 CLASS A RESTRICTED VOTING SHARES IN TOTAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: