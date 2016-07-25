BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Baltic banking systems to positive from stable
July 25 Infor Acquisition Corp.
* Announces its proposed qualifying Acquisition Merger with Element Financial Corporation's commercial finance business
* Says completion of transaction expected by mid-October 2016 following ECN Capital's separation from Element
* 2 members of IAC's Board Of Directors, William Holland and Neil Selfe, have agreed to become directors of ECN Capital
* CO MAY, FROM MAY 19, 2017 TO MAY 18, 2018, PURCHASE ON TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UP TO 123,102 CLASS A RESTRICTED VOTING SHARES IN TOTAL