July 25 Infor Acquisition Corp.

* Announces its proposed qualifying Acquisition Merger with Element Financial Corporation's commercial finance business

* Says completion of transaction expected by mid-October 2016 following ECN Capital's separation from Element

* 2 members of IAC's Board Of Directors, William Holland and Neil Selfe, have agreed to become directors of ECN Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)