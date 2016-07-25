BRIEF-Northern Empire announces terms of financing to buy sterling property
* Northern Empire announces terms of financing to acquire Sterling Property, located in Nye County, Nevada
July 25 Abbvie Inc
* Abbvie receives U.S. FDA approval of once-daily VIEKIRA XR (dasabuvir, ombitasvir, paritaprevir and ritonavir) for the treatment of genotype 1 chronic Hepatitis C
* Says approval is supported by Phase 3 clinical trials for VIEKIRA PAK
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results