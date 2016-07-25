July 25 Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie receives U.S. FDA approval of once-daily VIEKIRA XR (dasabuvir, ombitasvir, paritaprevir and ritonavir) for the treatment of genotype 1 chronic Hepatitis C

* Says approval is supported by Phase 3 clinical trials for VIEKIRA PAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)