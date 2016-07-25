July 25 Mast Therapeutics Inc :

* Provided guidance on anticipated timing for announcement of top-line data from epic study; expects to report top-line data in September 2016

* Believes that additional time needed to lock study database does not reflect on quality or integrity of results or conduct of study