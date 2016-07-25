BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 Mast Therapeutics Inc :
* Provided guidance on anticipated timing for announcement of top-line data from epic study; expects to report top-line data in September 2016
* Provided guidance on anticipated timing for announcement of top-line data from epic study; expects to report top-line data in September 2016

* Believes that additional time needed to lock study database does not reflect on quality or integrity of results or conduct of study
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card