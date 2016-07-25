July 25 ERA Real Estate

* ERA Brokers consolidated clarifies that Realty Executives of Nevada did not merge with ERA Brokers consolidated

* ERA Brokers agreed to acquire 100% of stock in FJM Corp, which previously conducted business as Realty Executives of Nevada

* FJM Corporation will do business as ERA Brokers consolidated going forward