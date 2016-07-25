BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Baltic banking systems to positive from stable
July 25 ERA Real Estate
* ERA Brokers consolidated clarifies that Realty Executives of Nevada did not merge with ERA Brokers consolidated
* ERA Brokers agreed to acquire 100% of stock in FJM Corp, which previously conducted business as Realty Executives of Nevada
* FJM Corporation will do business as ERA Brokers consolidated going forward
* CO MAY, FROM MAY 19, 2017 TO MAY 18, 2018, PURCHASE ON TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UP TO 123,102 CLASS A RESTRICTED VOTING SHARES IN TOTAL