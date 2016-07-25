BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 U.S. CDC :
* Updates On Multistate Outbreak Of Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia Coli infections linked to flour
* Since last update on July 1, four more ill people reported from two states (Minnesota and Wisconsin), bringing total number of cases to 46
* Producing Escherichia Coli (STEC o26), has been added to the outbreak investigation
* One person has developed Hemolytic Uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card