BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 Kansas City Southern De Mexico
* Kansas City Southern De Mexico, s.a. Says experiencing service interruptions, shipment delays due to civil protests on or near its rail network
* Not possible to project when regular service will be restored, nor estimate financial impact protests will have
* Requested appropriate authorities to intervene so as to "resolve situation as expeditiously as possible"
* "protests are continuing to impede kcsm's ability to provide efficient freight rail service to its customers"
* Protests are also impacting service of other mexican railroads and transportation companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)