July 25 Viper Energy Partners Lp :

* Viper Energy Partners Lp, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., announces public offering of common units

* Viper has commenced an underwritten public offering of 7 million common units representing limited partner interests

* To use proceeds from offering to purchase additional common units, to repay portion of outstanding borrowings under credit facility

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund purchase price of viper's recently announced pending acquisition