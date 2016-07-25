BRIEF-Canterbury Park Holding reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
July 25 Viper Energy Partners Lp :
* Viper Energy Partners Lp, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., announces public offering of common units
* Viper has commenced an underwritten public offering of 7 million common units representing limited partner interests
* To use proceeds from offering to purchase additional common units, to repay portion of outstanding borrowings under credit facility
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund purchase price of viper's recently announced pending acquisition
MONTREAL, May 15 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc, the rail industry's fifth-largest signaling player by market share, expects to grow that business on higher demand for infrastructure projects, a transportation executive said on Monday.