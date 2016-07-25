BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Baltic banking systems to positive from stable
July 25 S&P Dow Jones Indices :
* MB Financial to join S&P Midcap 400; Biotelemetry and Raven Industries to join S&P Smallcap 600
* Raven Industries Inc will replace Wilshire Bancorp Inc in the S&P Smallcap 600.
* CO MAY, FROM MAY 19, 2017 TO MAY 18, 2018, PURCHASE ON TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UP TO 123,102 CLASS A RESTRICTED VOTING SHARES IN TOTAL