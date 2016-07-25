July 25 Northern Power Systems Corp

* Q4 revenue C$18.4 million versus C$14.5 million

* "we are seeing revenues being impacted in 2016 by delays in policy clarification and weather in some regions"

* GAAP net loss for Q4 of fiscal year 2015 was $0.6 million, representing a 70 percent reduction Source: (bit.ly/2acKca7 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)